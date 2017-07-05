Arkansas’ GOP Governor Balks At Bogus Voter Fraud Panel’s Request

Arkansas will join the batch of other states that have refused to hand over all the voter data the President’s election fraud panel requested last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced Wednesday, saying he won’t share his state’s “most sensitive data.”

“I have spoken with Secretary of State Mark Martin and recommended that our state not provide all the voter information requested by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The request is simply too broad and includes sensitive information of Arkansas voters. The Secretary has indicated that he will not provide Arkansas voters’ most sensitive data. “While we remain committed to ensuring the integrity of and confidence in our electoral process, providing all of the information requested is not in the best interest of Arkansas voters. I continue to have confidence in the Secretary of State’s efforts to ensure that Arkansas’ elections are free and fair.”

Since the election integrity commission sent a letter to all 50 states requesting data — from date of birth and address to military status and the last four digits of social security numbers — 41 states have announced they won’t share the private data, a member of the panel has resigned and a privacy advocacy group has filed suit against the commission.