TPM Livewire

Even Fox Analyst Who Pushed Trump’s Wiretap Theory Thinks Jr. Went Too Far

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 17, 2017 5:02 pm

Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano on Monday said that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was “a bumbling, foolish thing to do” and provides enough basis for a criminal investigation.

“The question is, is this enough to commence a criminal investigation? Answer, yes,” Napolitano said on Fox News. “Because it is suspicious that they met with these people, that they didn’t consult a lawyer, that one of these people was a former KGB, GRU, that’s the Russian intelligence arm, Russian military intelligence arm, and didn’t tell anybody about it.”

Trump Jr. published his emails arranging a meeting in June 2016 with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after he was promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s campaign.

Then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump Jr.’s brother-in-law Jared Kushner also attended the meeting, as did Rinat Akhmetshin, a registered lobbyist and former Soviet counterintelligence officer.

Napolitano’s aggressive stance toward investigating the meeting was at odds with his previous support for President Donald Trump’s outlandish claim that former President Barack Obama surveilled him at Trump Tower. In March, Napolitano claimed that Obama asked British intelligence service GCHQ to surveil Trump on his behalf, a claim White House press secretary Sean Spicer later cited from the podium as proof.

Napolitano on Monday questioned why Kushner initially omitted the meeting from his application for a security clearance (Kushner later amended the application three times and reportedly added more than 100 names to his list of foreign contacts).

“Why didn’t Jared Kushner tell the FBI about it when he filled out his FBI national security application unless he was trying to hide something?” he asked. “And if he was trying to hide something, was it that this was a bumbling, foolish thing to do or that this was the beginning of some steps in furtherance of acquiring this information?”

Napolitano said he would have advised Trump or his son to speak to White House counsel Don McGahn, who was general counsel to Trump’s campaign, about the meeting.

“He would have said, ‘You want to talk to an ex-KGB, GRU agent and a Russian person represented as a ‘Russian government lawyer,’ even though we now know she wasn’t, about research on Hillary? Tell the FBI! Don’t bring those guys in here,'” Napolitano said. (Trump has claimed he found out about the meeting recently and was not aware of it at the time.)

Napolitano said that an inquiry would be justified because “often these nonviolent criminal events don’t happen all at once, they happen in stages.”

“It is a crime to receive something of value when you are a campaign official from a foreign person or a foreign government,” he said, adding that if Trump Jr. received anything from the meeting, “That would have been a felony. That would have been the completion of a crime.”

Watch:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Even Fox Analyst Who Pushed Trump's Wiretap Theory Thinks Jr. Went Too Far 8 seconds ago

Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano on Monday said that Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with...

Trump Complains About Getting Fact-Checked, Lies Minutes Later 9 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Monday that he doesn’t like “Pinocchios,” referring to the Washington...

Trump Plays Fireman As Donald Jr.'s Russia Scandal Engulfs White House 59 minutes ago

As his eldest son faces questions about his eagerness to accept aid from an...

Spicer: Trump Stands With Attorney Who Threatened Stranger Over Email about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the White House stood behind...

WH: 'Nothing' In Don Jr.'s Russia Emails To Show It Wasn't About Adoption! about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday claimed there was no way for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.