Amash: Trump’s Dem Deal ‘Proves Not Much Has Changed In Washington’

Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published September 8, 2017 11:13 am

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) joined the chorus of Republican criticism of President Donald Trump on Friday for the President’s dealmaking with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Trump unexpectedly acceded to the Democrats’ demands, committing on Wednesday to signing a short-term bill raising the debt ceiling, as well as a government funding bill and funds for hurricane relief.

Amash said the deal “proves not much has changed in Washington.”

The libertarian-minded congressman was one of three Republicans in that chamber to vote against the Hurricane Harvey relief package. Defending his vote against hurricane relief, Amash said “We should pay for it now instead of billing our children and grandchildren for it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
