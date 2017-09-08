Amash: Trump’s Dem Deal ‘Proves Not Much Has Changed In Washington’

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) joined the chorus of Republican criticism of President Donald Trump on Friday for the President’s dealmaking with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Trump unexpectedly acceded to the Democrats’ demands, committing on Wednesday to signing a short-term bill raising the debt ceiling, as well as a government funding bill and funds for hurricane relief.

Amash said the deal “proves not much has changed in Washington.”

The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal proves not much has changed in Washington: more spending, more debt, little debate, and no accountability. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 8, 2017

The libertarian-minded congressman was one of three Republicans in that chamber to vote against the Hurricane Harvey relief package. Defending his vote against hurricane relief, Amash said “We should pay for it now instead of billing our children and grandchildren for it.”