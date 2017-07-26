What’s Happening Right Now

I am pleasantly surprised to see that President Trump’s unexpected and cruel order to ban transgender people from the military is being denounced even by many in his own party. Meanwhile Trump’s war against one of his worst cabinet appointments, Jeff Sessions, is finally galvanizing opposition among conservatives – elected Republicans, activists, conservative media. It’s ironic. Sessions is pushing the worst policies at DOJ. But it’s the attacks on him which may be too much. Allegra Kirkland explains how Trump’s war – itself an effort to stymie the Russia probe – against one of his most loyal supporters is testing the support of his core allies. Finally, Tierney Sneed has this update on the next Trumpcare vote in the Senate, now scheduled for 3:30 Eastern.