This Is Important: Sign Up For Prime Today!

By Published June 1, 2017 12:00 pm
Today is June 1st. It’s the first day of our annual Prime membership sign-up drive. If you’ve been planning on signing up, please ignore everything below and just click here and sign up right now. It’s cheap, awesome and important.

If you need to know more about why we’re doing this and why it’s so important, get the full story after the jump.

What’s Prime? Prime is TPM’s membership program. It’s how you subscribe to TPM. What do you get? A bunch of things:You get a faster site with dramatically fewer ads. You get a mobile site with no ads at all. You get exclusive longform articles and other special features, access to The Hive, my Podcast the Josh Marshall Show and a bunch more. Over the coming weeks we’ll be announcing new features exclusively for subscribers. But as important as all of that, by becoming a member of TPM Prime you make what we do possible. It is as simple as that. A few weeks ago I wrote a lengthy post about the future of digital news publishing and TPM’s role in that future. If you want those nitty gritty details, please read the piece. You may find it interesting.

The gist though is that paid membership is the future of political news journalism, especially for independent publications like TPM. We need that. And I believe we are on course to being a growing, thriving site in ways we’ve never been able to do in almost seventeen years of this site’s history. (More announcements on that front in the coming days.) But to do that, we need you.

If you’re a regular TPM reader, if this site is important to you, then we need you to become a subscriber. You can click right here and sign up right now. It’s simple. It’s either $50 for an annual subscription or $4.99 a month. You can even take a risk-free three day trial. That’s just 14 cents a day, an easy lift for the great majority of our readers. If it’s not an easy lift, if you cannot afford the price, we have a program to provide free subscriptions for those with financial need. Drop us a line. We don’t want anyone boxed out of anything we do because of money.

That’s the story, if you’re a regular reader, please sign up today. It’s important. Click right here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
