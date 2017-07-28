TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Not Going As Planned?

PIN-IT
By Published July 28, 2017 1:06 am
Views

We’ve been slogging through the evening toward what was seeming like an inevitable passage of a godforsaken Obamacare repeal bill that not even most Senate Republicans liked or wanted to see become law. But in the last several minutes things have ground to a halt on the Senate floor, and it is increasingly looking plausibly like Mitch McConnell lacks the votes to pass the so-called skinny repeal bill. TPM’s Tierney Sneed is in the Senate chamber and from her vantage point things look amiss. It’s easy to read way too much into minor things, but at the moment Senate business has stalled. McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence and other key Republicans are all on the Senate floor, and the presumed no votes are being worked hard, Tierney reports. Among the possible no votes is John McCain. Pence has been talking to McCain for 20 minutes, Tierney reports. Stay tuned …

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Kurtz
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Fleeting Senate GOP Revolt Against 'Skinny Repeal' Looks All But Dead about 3 hours ago

Just a few hours after it began, a revolt by a handful of senators...

After Profane Rant, Scaramucci Says He Will Avoid Using 'Colorful Language' about 6 hours ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday said he will avoid using "colorful...

Unhinged Mooch Blasts 'Paranoiac' Priebus And Bannon For Trying To Suck 'Own Cock' about 8 hours ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday let off a profanity-laced barn-burner of a...

Sessions Says Trump's Comments Are 'Kind Of Hurtful,' Praises Him Anyway about 8 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said President Donald Trump's week-long tear against him...

Acting ICE Director: Deportation Of Non-Criminals Has Gone From 'Zero To 100' about 9 hours ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the agency's deportations...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.