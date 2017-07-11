Send Comments & News Tips
Account Settings
Bookmarks
Sign Out
Join Prime
Bookmarks
New to You
Longform
The Hive
Sections
All News
Livewire
Editors' Blog
TPM DC
TPM Cafe
Muckraker
World News
Longform
5 Points
This Chart
Idealab
Podcasts
Poll Tracker
Store
Published Since 2000
TPM
Editor’s Blog
Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors
BREAKING FROM THE HILL
SHARE
TWEET
PIN-IT
By
David Kurtz
Published
July 11, 2017
1:44 pm
Views
With Obamacare repeal foundering, Mitch McConnell
delays
August recess.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Kurtz
Follow @TPM_dk
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
TWEET
SHARE
ADVERTISEMENT
LiveWire
GOP Congressman: Emails Show Trump Jr. Meeting Was 'A Big No-No'
2 minutes ago
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian...
VP's Office: Pence Didn’t Know About Trump Jr. Meeting With Russian Lawyer
11 minutes ago
Vice President Mike Pence is putting careful distance between himself and revelations of a...
Wyden: 'No Longer' Any Question About If Trump Campaign Tried To Collude
26 minutes ago
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Tuesday said there is "no longer a question" as...
GOP Sen.: Trump Jr. Will Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee
59 minutes ago
Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr....
I Did Not Have Contact With That State: These Trump Officials Denied Russia Ties
about 1 hours ago
Are you old enough to remember when top officials on President Donald Trump's campaign...
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT
Talking Points Memo
ADVERTISEMENT
The Hive
TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
About
Terms of Use
Careers
Site Status
Advertise
Contact
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.