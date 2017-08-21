Scratch Golfer

TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Published August 21, 2017
Trump dropped under par again on Gallup today: 35% support.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
