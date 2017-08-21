Send Comments & News Tips
Scratch Golfer
By
Josh Marshall
Published
August 21, 2017
3:49 pm
Trump dropped under par again on Gallup today:
35% support
.
Josh Marshall
Follow @joshtpm
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
