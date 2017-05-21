TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Acclaimed Author Richard Rubin hosting a Q&A in the Hive Wed. @ 2:00pm

By Published May 21, 2017 3:00 pm
Richard Rubin is the author of three books, his most recent being Back Over There: One American Time-Traveler, 100 Years Since the Great War, 500 Miles of Battle-Scarred French Countryside, and Too Many Trenches, Shells, Legends and Ghosts to Count. Richard will be in The Hive Wednesday May 24th at 2 PM EST for a chat about World War I, which reaches its 100th anniversary this year. Submit your questions at any time or feel free to join us on Wednesday! If you’d like to participate but don’t have TPM Prime, sign up here.

Joe Ragazzo
