Acclaimed Author Richard Rubin hosting a Q&A in the Hive Wed. @ 2:00pm

Richard Rubin is the author of three books, his most recent being Back Over There: One American Time-Traveler, 100 Years Since the Great War, 500 Miles of Battle-Scarred French Countryside, and Too Many Trenches, Shells, Legends and Ghosts to Count.