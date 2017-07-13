Send Comments & News Tips
Account Settings
Bookmarks
Sign Out
Join Prime
Bookmarks
New to You
Longform
The Hive
Sections
All News
Livewire
Editors' Blog
TPM DC
TPM Cafe
Muckraker
World News
Longform
5 Points
This Chart
Idealab
Podcasts
Poll Tracker
Store
Published Since 2000
TPM
Editor’s Blog
Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors
BREAKING: New Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill Unveiled
SHARE
TWEET
PIN-IT
By
David Kurtz
Published
July 13, 2017
11:58 am
Views
Read it here
.
Analysis to follow.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Kurtz
Follow @TPM_dk
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
TWEET
SHARE
ADVERTISEMENT
LiveWire
GOP Senators Unveil Alternative To Current Obamacare Repeal Bill
20 minutes ago
Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday revealed an alternate proposal...
DOJ Releases 'Heavily Redacted' Sessions Security Clearance Form
55 minutes ago
The Department of Justice missed a court-ordered deadline to release portions of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’...
GOP Rep. Agrees With POTUS That It's Not Clear Putin Favored Trump In 2016
about 2 hours ago
Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) on Thursday morning argued that President Donald Trump is right to...
Mike Pence's Spokesperson Won't Answer Questions On Russia Meetings
about 2 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson would not say on Wednesday whether the VP met with...
Conway Uses Props To Show She Doesn't Think Trump Colluded With Russia
about 2 hours ago
To help viewers understand her opinion on news that Donald Trump Jr. held a meeting...
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT
Talking Points Memo
ADVERTISEMENT
The Hive
TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
About
Terms of Use
Careers
Site Status
Advertise
Contact
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.