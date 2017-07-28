One More Thing

Okay, a quick note. We are doing great here on every front. But I have a confession. We have just over two weeks to go in our annual membership drive. And we’re behind for our July goal. We are exactly 250 sign ups from our goal for this month. We need one big day to keep it within reach. And it’s important. You know all our reasons: Investigative reporting, deep and rich coverage of critical policy issues, a crack team keeping you up to date on all the breaking news, and a bunch more, including a bunch of new Prime-only features we have in the works for the second half of the year. If you’re a regular reader, take a moment to join us today. It’s easy. It’s cheap (14 cents a day). It’s important. Take a moment to join us today. Thanks.