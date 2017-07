I have been an avid reader of @joshtpm since he launched @TPM and finally ponied up for Prime. Pay for what you value. #abouttime — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) July 17, 2017

Okay, I probably do need to say more. We’re just past midway through our annual drive and have a goal to meet by the close of the month. Are you a longtime reader? If you haven’t taken a moment to sign up for Prime, please take a moment to do so today. It’s important and we appreciate it no end.