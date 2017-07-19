Send Comments & News Tips
Account Settings
Bookmarks
Sign Out
Join Prime
Bookmarks
New to You
Longform
The Hive
Sections
All News
Livewire
Editors' Blog
TPM DC
TPM Cafe
Muckraker
World News
Longform
5 Points
This Chart
Idealab
Podcasts
Poll Tracker
Store
Published Since 2000
TPM
Editor’s Blog
Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors
McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer
SHARE
TWEET
PIN-IT
By
David Kurtz
Published
July 19, 2017
8:15 pm
Views
A
statement was just released
through Sen. John McCain’s office.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Kurtz
Follow @TPM_dk
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
TWEET
SHARE
ADVERTISEMENT
LiveWire
NYT: Manafort Owed Pro-Russia Interests Millions Before Joining Trump Team
about 2 hours ago
Paul Manafort owed millions of dollars to pro-Russia interests before he became President Donald...
Trump Jr., Manafort To Testify Before Senate Panel Next Week
about 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s eldest son and former campaign chairman are slated to testify before...
Schumer: New CBO Score Proves GOP Repeal-And-Delay Plan Is 'Horrible Idea'
about 3 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday said the Congressional Budget Office's newly...
Sanders: Questions About 2nd Trump-Putin Meeting Are Just 'Russia Fever'
about 3 hours ago
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday insisted that President Donald...
CBO To Drop 'Repeal-And-Delay' Score As Senators Huddle On Capitol Hill
about 4 hours ago
Amid the chaos on Capitol Hill around health care—including the scheduling of an emergency late-night meeting and...
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT
Talking Points Memo
ADVERTISEMENT
The Hive
TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
About
Terms of Use
Careers
Site Status
Advertise
Contact
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.