TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Oy, Here We Go Again

PIN-IT
By Published August 4, 2017 9:17 am
Views

You probably saw the news this week that the Trump Justice Department is launching a highly dubious new project targeting discrimination against white students in university admissions policies. A pretty straight-up attack on affirmative action in admissions. But what you may not have seen was the troubling way DOJ was going about staffing the project, which is sounding the alarm bells for a new round of politicization of the Civil Rights Division, a disturbing echo of the department’s low point in the George W. Bush years. Allegra Kirkland has the story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Kurtz
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Murkowski: I Told Trump I Would Vote For Alaska, Not The Republican Party 23 minutes ago

During a sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan...

Ryan: We Must Pass Major Legislation Or GOP Will 'Depress Turnout' In 2018 28 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday emphasized that congressional Republicans must pass major legislation...

McCain on Trump-Backed Immigration Bill: ‘I Wouldn’t Do It’ about 2 hours ago

While he is a supporter of a merit-based immigration plan, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)...

Trump Attorney Says Report That Mueller Convened A Grand Jury Is 'No Surprise' about 15 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s outside legal team, on Thursday said...

Trump Org Says Secret Service Is No Longer Leasing Space In Trump Tower about 15 hours ago

The Secret Service is no longer leasing space in President Donald Trump's eponymous tower in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.