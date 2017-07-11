TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

I Watched Hannity So You Didn’t Have To

By Published July 11, 2017 10:57 pm
We were all skeptical that Donald Trump Jr. would actually go on Sean Hannity’s show tonight. But he did. And I watched it. It’s sort of amazing to me that you can hold an interview like this and make no news. But they managed to do it. The questions were silly. Since Hannity didn’t really ask any questions, Trump really didn’t answer any. On the core issue of why he took the meeting after being told that he would be receiving information that was part of an effort by the Russian government to elect his father, Trump’s answer was something to the effect that it was the middle of a campaign, everything was ‘going a million miles an hour.’ And basically that’s just how it was. The whole thing was a bit jarring for me since I haven’t watched Hannity in some time. But you didn’t miss anything.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
