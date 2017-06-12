TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

I Need A Moment of Your Time

By Published June 12, 2017 5:05 pm
I know it is a bit annoying to hear from me again and again about this. But we are in the midst of our annual membership drive. And it is critical that we convert as many of our regular readers as possible to paying subscribers. If you’re a daily visitor, if you’ve thought about it but put it off, please make today the day. Click here to sign up. Doing it makes a big difference. Doing it today rather than next week or next month is a big deal because it allows us to meet our sign up targets quickly, make plans on that basis and go back to focusing on reporting the news. Click here.

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
