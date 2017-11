If you’re following the Trump/Russia story, don’t miss this one. I’m pretty confident Investigations Desk reporter Tierney Sneed is on to something here. In our story out tonight she notes that the Papadopoulos timeline Mueller lays out stops abruptly on July 22nd, the day the first Wikileaks DNC email hit. That can’t be a coincidence. It’s too central a part of the story. Check out our story. She walks us through different possibilities of what it might mean.