Comeython Live Blog #4

12:44 PM: Everyone watching saw the same thing I did. So I’ll leave it with only this comment. But that exchange between James Comey and Sen. McCain was very worrisome and disturbing.

12:36 PM: I am deeply confused about Sen. McCain’s line of questioning. It certainly sounds like he has some major confusion about what’s being discussed.

12:28 PM: Good for Sen. Reed to point out that, contrary to Sen. Cornyn’s ridiculous line of questioning, Trump thought he’d removed the pressure by firing Comey.

12:21 PM: This is quite an amazing line of questioning from Sen. Cornyn, who has been one of most slavish of President Trump’s lickspittles.

12:15 PM: We may all be projecting. But I think that was a highly probable and reasonable reaction from AG Sessions.