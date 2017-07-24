Send Comments & News Tips
‘Change Your Evil Ways’
By
David Kurtz
Published
July 24, 2017
5:30 pm
Views
Come for the GOP implosion, stay for the Carlos Santana
.
David Kurtz
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
