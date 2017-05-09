TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

BREAKING: Trump Fires Comey

PIN-IT
By Published May 9, 2017 5:46 pm
Views

We are putting together breaking news that James Comey is out as FBI Director. He was apparently fired by President Trump.

Statement from the White House …

Statement from the Press Secretary

Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Senator Calls For Comey To Publicly Testify 1 minute ago

Moments after the news broke late Tuesday that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director...

Dem Senators Urge Insider Trading Investigation Into Trump Adviser Icahn 2 minutes ago

A group of Democratic senators on Tuesday urged federal regulators to investigate whether Donald...

Senate GOPer On Comey Firing: 'A Fresh Start' Will Serve Nation 'Well' 9 minutes ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement...

Trump Terminates James Comey As FBI Director 25 minutes ago

President Donald Trump terminated FBI Director James Comey late Tuesday afternoon. "President Trump acted...

FBI Corrects Comey's Senate Testimony On Top Clinton Aide Forwarding Emails 45 minutes ago

The FBI on Tuesday sent Congress a letter correcting Director James Comey's testimony regarding...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.