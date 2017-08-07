TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

ACLU Director of Voting Rights Project Hosting A Q&A In The Hive, Wed. @ 1:00pm

PIN-IT
By Published August 7, 2017 10:33 am
Views

Dale Ho is the Director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project and supervises the ACLU’s voting rights litigation and advocacy work nationwide. Dale has active cases in over a dozen states throughout the country. He is a frequent commentator on voting rights issues, and is widely published on redistricting and voting rights in law reviews.

Dale will be joining us in The Hive on Wednesday, August 9th at 1 PM EST to discuss voting rights and Republican-led efforts to chip away at them via voter ID laws and shady “elections integrity” panels. Submit your questions at any time or join us on Wednesday! If you’d like to participate but don’t have TPM Prime, sign up here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joe Ragazzo
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Suspended Fox News Host: 'I Look Forward To Clearing My Name ASAP' 6 minutes ago

The latest Fox News personality to be accused of sexual harassment spoke out on Twitter...

Trump Starts Twitter Feud With Sen. Blumenthal: You're A 'Con Artist' 24 minutes ago

Despite weeks-old claims from President Donald Trump that he has "very little time" to watch TV,...

Chicago To Sue Trump Administration Over DOJ Sanctuary Cities Crackdown about 2 hours ago

The city of Chicago will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday...

Trump: My Base Is 'Far Bigger And Stronger Than Ever Before' about 2 hours ago

Despite reports that President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is working to rein...

Flake: We Should've Done More To Shut Down 'Birtherism' Conspiracies about 3 hours ago

In his latest string of criticism against his political party, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.