ACLU Director of Voting Rights Project Hosting A Q&A In The Hive, Wed. @ 1:00pm

Dale Ho is the Director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project and supervises the ACLU’s voting rights litigation and advocacy work nationwide. Dale has active cases in over a dozen states throughout the country. He is a frequent commentator on voting rights issues, and is widely published on redistricting and voting rights in law reviews.

Dale will be joining us in The Hive on Wednesday, August 9th at 1 PM EST to discuss voting rights and Republican-led efforts to chip away at them via voter ID laws and shady “elections integrity” panels. Submit your questions at any time or join us on Wednesday! If you’d like to participate but don’t have TPM Prime, sign up here.