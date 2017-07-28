TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

A Quick Housekeeping Note and Shout Out

PIN-IT
By Published July 28, 2017 2:28 pm
Views

Our current feature story on how things came together last night in the Senate chamber is by our reporter Tierney Sneed who’s been on the Obamacare repeal beat for the last nine months and with TPM for just over two years. Next week Tierney hands off the health care beat to Alice Ollstein and joins our new Investigations Desk as the second member of that team. We have so many great people working at TPM right now that I’m always hesitant to call out individuals. But today I just want to highlight how critical a member of our team Tierney has been on this singularly important beat and how important we know she’ll be with this very different assignment starting next week. Keep an eye out for her byline and if you’re on Twitter follow her on Twitter too.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gorka Touts Transgender Soldier Ban, Slams 'Obama-Era Social Engineering' 48 minutes ago

White House aide Sebastian Gorka said Thursday that President Donald Trump had announced his...

McCain: Repeal Failure Is Chance To ‘Start Fresh,’ 'Trust Each Other' about 2 hours ago

After delivering the decisive vote that effectively killed the skinny Obamacare repeal bill in...

After Senate Repeal Fails, Obama 'Still Believes' Congress Can Build On O'Care about 2 hours ago

After Senate Republicans suffered a major setback when their bill to repeal Obamacare failed early...

'Fox And Friends' Hosts Are Upset Dems Took Selfies After O'Care Repeal Failed about 3 hours ago

Following the defeat of the GOP’s "skinny" Obamacare repeal bill in the Senate early...

Ryan 'Disappointed And Frustrated' At O'Care Repeal Failure In Senate about 3 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Friday morning that he was “disappointed and frustrated”...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.