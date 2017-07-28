A Quick Housekeeping Note and Shout Out

Our current feature story on how things came together last night in the Senate chamber is by our reporter Tierney Sneed who’s been on the Obamacare repeal beat for the last nine months and with TPM for just over two years. Next week Tierney hands off the health care beat to Alice Ollstein and joins our new Investigations Desk as the second member of that team. We have so many great people working at TPM right now that I’m always hesitant to call out individuals. But today I just want to highlight how critical a member of our team Tierney has been on this singularly important beat and how important we know she’ll be with this very different assignment starting next week. Keep an eye out for her byline and if you’re on Twitter follow her on Twitter too.